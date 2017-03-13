Construction firms' domestic orders gain 26.4% in Jan.

South Korean construction companies' domestic orders increased 26.4 percent in January from a year earlier, aided by a boom in the local housing market, industry data showed on Monday.



According to the data compiled by the Construction Association of Korea, they racked up a combined 10 trillion won ($872 million) in January.



(Yonhap)

Of the orders tallied, builders bagged 6.95 trillion won in the private sector and 3.02 trillion won from the public side in the first month of this year, which marks a 40.7 percent on-year surge and a 2.5-percent rise, respectively.Local construction companies received a record 164.9 trillion won worth of domestic orders last year, rising 4.4 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)