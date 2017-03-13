Galaxy S8 tops viral video chart

|(Screen capture from YouTube)
The 30-second ad promoting the Galaxy S8 last week was the most-viewed video on the Viral Video Chart, a weekly list of viral videos.
The ad titled “This is a Phone” attracted more than 26 million views on YouTube the previous week beginning from its release on Feb. 26. It overtook “YouTube Rewind,” a compilation of last year’s popular YouTube videos that ranked second on the chart, and LG Electronics’ G6 teaser video “Life with Big,” which ranked No. 5.
The Samsung S8 video shows a series of images depicting various usages of the new phone with the message “Unbox your phone,” hinting at Samsung’s new approach to its design and software.
Many overseas commenters have left remarks on the video, expressing their expectations of the company’s new release.
Samsung’s “The Rest of Us,” which promotes the company’s Galaxy S7 and 360-degree camera Gear 360, also ranked No. 10 on the viral video chart with over 10 million views as of last week.
Samsung ran another 15-second teaser for the Galaxy S8 via TV on Thursday, stepping up its marketing.
The phone is said to have a fingerprint scanning home button on the back with its display screen covering most of the front body.
The Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29 in both New York and London, and released on April 21.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)