Korean man nabbed for inviting bogus Chinese medical tourists

A South Korean man was recently arrested for violating immigration law by inviting about 170 Chinese to the country under the guise of medical tours in return for money, an official at the Seoul Immigration Office said Monday.



The man, only identified as "A," is suspected of getting 169 Chinese people into the country between April 2014-2015 under the pretense of medical tours to help them stay in the country illegally, the official said.



The fake Chinese patients testified that they had paid him some 10 million won (US$8,730) per head in commission, the official said.



"A" plotted the crime with "B," with whom he got acquainted with in prison in 2012, when he was there on a similar charge, according to the official.



"A" signed up the Chinese posing as medical patients via his travel agency in China, and "B" invited them to the country, with a total of 11 companies set up to issue illicit invitations, the official said, adding that "B" is currently on the loose. (Yonhap)