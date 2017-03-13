Minor contenders of Liberty Korea Party to boycott in-house race

Minor presidential contenders of the Liberty Korea Party said Monday that they will boycott the former ruling party's race to pick its presidential candidate, claiming the competition rule is biased against them.



Former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo and Kim Jin, former editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo, announced a joint statement that they will not run for the in-house race if the current election rules are not revised.



(From left to right) Former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo; Kim Jin, former editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo; and former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je deliver a joint statement at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

The three, who have all garnered an approval rating of less than 1 percent in various public surveys, said the current rule entirely dependent on opinion polls is not fair, particularly to minor hopefuls.The threat of boycott came as the party plans to shortlist the number of candidates to three ahead of the final in-house vote, while opening the way for prominent figures to skip the primary through an exceptional clause.Pundits said the party's current rule might be favorable to Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who has yet to declare his candidacy but ranks third in national opinion polls. He is the only figure from the conservative bloc that boasts a significant presence in opinion polls. (Yonhap)