Hyundai Motor wins two iF Design Awards

Promotional image for Hyundai Motor’s home charging system for the Ioniq Electric. (Hyundai Motor Company)

Hyundai Motor has won two product design awards at this year’s annual 2017 iF Design Award ceremony for its new typeface, “Hyundai Sans,” and the Ioniq Electric vehicle’s home charging system, the company said Monday.Germany’s iF Design Award competition is judged by a panel of roughly sixty international experts in field of design, industry and architecture. This year’s winners’ ceremony was held in Munich on Friday.“Even outside of its recent line of products, Hyundai Motor has been recognized for its design competitiveness in other various fields,” said a Hyundai official in a press release. “Going forward, we will continue to enhance our brand value by delivering a consistent message through creative design in all areas.”By Julie Jackson (juliejackson.heraldcorp.com)