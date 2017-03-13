Toyota, Lexus offer three-week service discounts

|Toyota’s fourth-generation smart hybrid Prius (Toyota Korea)
Toyota Korea announced it will carry out a commemorative service campaign this month for all Toyota and Lexus vehicles in celebration of the cumulative global sales of hybrid vehicles surpassing 10 million units, the company said Monday.
The two brands’ official dealer service centers will offer customers a 10 percent discount (15 percent for more than two selections) on service and inspections of main hybrid batteries, hybrid auxiliary batteries (12V), air conditioner filters, air cleaner parts and general air care services. Hybrid vehicle customers, in particular, will receive free hybrid systems inspections.
The discount service campaign will be offered until March 31. The automaker says it will also provide customers with free vehicle disinfect cleaning services.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)