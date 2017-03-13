BMW appoints director for new strategic planning team

Choi has 20 years of experience working as a specialist in business development and strategic planning in the field of information technology, according to BMW. He is slated to take his post on April 3.
|Choi Il-yong (Yonhap)
The new strategic planning team is expected to take charge of setting up a variety of corporate strategies based on the future direction of the BMW Group, including digitization, the next-generation of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology.
The company also announced that BMW’s marketing department will be led by Dr. Wolfgang Hacker starting June 1. Hacker joined the BMW Group in 2002 and has since been responsible component work from the BMW X3 and 7 series, as well becoming head product manager of the new BMW 5 series.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)