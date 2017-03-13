Police chief vows action against violent pro-Park protesters

Police said Monday they will crack down on the organizers of a violent street rally last week against the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun-hye as president.



Three people died after they were injured or collapsed during the protest Friday just after the court upheld the impeachment of Park over a massive corruption scandal.





Protesters clash with police near the Constitutional Court in Seoul on March 10, 2017, as the supporters of Park Geun-hye try to march toward the court in protest of its decision to dismiss Park as president. (Yonhap)

"After analyzing the overall statements (made by the protesters), evidence and testimonies from officers who were at the site, we will soon take necessary legal measures against those who led the violent rally," said Lee Cheol-seong, head of the National Police Agency, during a meeting with reporters.During the protest, some participants used makeshift weapons, such as wooden sticks, to fight against police, who barred them from approaching the court. Some journalists and police officers were also injured in the process.Lee criticized the protesters' violent acts and vowed that police will do their best in making sure reporters' news coverage will not be hampered in the future.Police said the rally organizers should be held responsible for not only failing to control the participants but also instigating violence from the podium themselves.They are currently looking into 10 assault cases that occurred Friday and are planning to seek a formal arrest warrant for one of them. (Yonhap)