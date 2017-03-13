Speculation grows over Hwang's possible presidential bid

Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn engaged in no public activities over the past three days, fanning speculation that he may be seriously considering running in the presidential election just two months away.



In stark contrast to his hectic activities right after the prime minister took over as acting leader following the December impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye, Hwang has remained muted since the Constitutional Court ruled Friday to remove Park from office.



Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speakd during an address to the nation at the central government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The acting president has been bandied about as a potential standard-bearer of the conservative camp, which has been suffering from a dearth of viable candidates to take on liberal contenders such as frontrunner Moon Jae-in, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party.Sidestepping questions about his presidential ambitions, Hwang has said he would "for now" focus on stabilizing state affairs hampered by Park's impeachment. To run for the presidency, he must resign 30 days before Election Day.In the first week after Park's impeachment on Dec. 9, Hwang had carried out conspicuous activities, such as visiting the Seoul-based headquarters of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and presiding over daily meetings on avian influenza.The interim leader's assertiveness unnerved liberal opposition parties that warned him against "acting as if you were a real president."Some observers say Hwang may clarify his stance around the time when the government fixes a date for the presidential election.Others raise the possibility that he would opt out in order to stably manage state affairs and the electoral process. (Yonhap)