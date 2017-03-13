Outgoing justice calls for unity after Park's ouster

The outgoing acting chief of the Constitutional Court on Monday called for national unity in the wake of President Park Geun-hye's ouster, saying the unrest surrounding the impeachment will help the nation mature.



Lee Jung-mi made the remarks during her retirement ceremony at the court, three days after she led a historic ruling to dismiss Park over a corruption scandal.





Outgoing Justice Lee Jung-mi receives flowers at her retirement ceremony at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on March 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Just a few days ago, our Constitutional Court made a truly painful and difficult decision," she said of the unanimous ruling by the court's eight justices. "As always, the Constitutional Court in making this decision devoted all of its efforts to fairly conduct the proceedings according to the Constitution and the law, and to realize the spirit of the Constitution."The 54-year-old judge was the only woman on the originally nine-member bench that deliberated on the National Assembly's impeachment of Park in December.She took over as acting chief justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Park Han-chul in January."I believe the crisis in governance structure and the social conflict we are experiencing today are the throes that come with consolidating the constitutional values of democracy, rule of law and protection of human rights," Lee said. "Even if the pain of the throes is great today, I believe we will be able to grow into a more mature democratic nation by way of the Constitution and the rule of law."The judge appealed for harmony in a clear message to the millions of South Koreans who rallied for or against the impeachment in the weeks leading up to the ruling."I believe our society will become freer, more equal and more mature after undergoing the throes we are in now," she said. "I earnestly hope that we will be able to put aside division and animosity and embrace each other with love and tolerance and live together in harmony."Lee is expected to be succeeded by lawyer Lee Seon-ae, who was recently tapped by the Supreme Court chief. The court will have seven justices while Lee Seon-ae undergoes parliamentary confirmation. Each justice serves six years."Lastly, I would like to thank God, who has always been with me until now," the justice said. (Yonhap)