Boeing wins 5-year contract to sustain Korea's F-15K fleet

Boeing has won a five-year contract to continue to provide maintenance services for South Korea's F-15K aircraft, the US aircraft company said Monday.

Boeing has been sustaining the Korean Air Force's F-15K fleet since 2012, the St. Louis-based aircraft maker said in a statement released on Sunday (US time).



"This approach guarantees materials and technical support required for aircraft maintenance over many years while managing costs," Tim Buerk, director of Boeing's F-15 sustainment in the Far East region and United States, said in the statement.



"It also provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle times," he said. (Yonhap)