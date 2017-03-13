Domestic league strikers to lead attack in World Cup qualifiers

A pair of domestic league strikers will lead the attack for South Korea in upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.



The Korea Football Association unveiled a 24-man roster for the two matches in the final Asian World Cup qualifying round this month. South Korea will travel to China on March 23 and host Syria five days later in Group A play.



Kim Shin-wook of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors celebrates his goal against Jeonnam Dragons in a K League Classic football match at Jeonju Sports Complex in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on March 5, 2017. (Yonhap)

Kim Shin-wook of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Lee Jeong-hyeop of Busan IPark, both in the top-flight K League Classic, were among three forwards named to the squad, coached by Uli Stielike.Kim has been one of the top scoring forwards in the league in recent seasons. He has three goals in 36 international appearances.Lee emerged as a surprising offensive star in the early days of Stielike's regime, with five goals in 16 matches.From the 24-man squad that faced Uzbekistan last November, Stielike changed seven players. Among the usual suspects not selected this time are Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong and Borussia Dortmund defensive back Park Joo-ho. Both players have seen little action with their respective clubs.Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min, who scored a hat trick in an FA Cup victory over Millwall on Sunday, was named to the team, but he will not be eligible to play in China because of accumulated yellow cards.Heo Yong-joon, a 24-year-old midfielder for Jeonnam Dragons, has made the senior team for the first time. He has appeared in 12 matches for the under-20 national team.South Korea are currently in second place with 10 points after five matches, one behind Iran. Only the top two nations from the group will earn automatic berths at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, while the third place team will have to go through playoffs.The final round will conclude in September. (Yonhap)