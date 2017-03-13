LG's portable projector keeps No. 1 spot in global LED projector market

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday that its portable projector maintained the No. 1 spot in global markets for electro-luminescent display projectors last year.
Citing recent data by market tracker Pacific Media Associates, LG said its "Minibeam TV" projector was named as the world's top-selling LED projector in terms of revenues in 2016.
|This photo shows LG Electronics Inc.'s 'Minibeam TV' projectors. (Yonhap file photo)
It marked the sixth consecutive year that the LG projector stood at the top spot.
In a previous statement, LG said the projector offers greater portability compared to conventional projectors.
Its wireless connectivity allows easy content mirroring to a smartphone, tablet or laptop computer, LG said.
The "Minibeam TV" projector was "a best seller among customers who wanted the big-screen experience but have limited space," LG said. (Yonhap)