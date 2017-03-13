Korea's stock market volatility at lowest level

South Korea's stock market posted the lowest level of price swings in the first two months of the year, data showed Monday.



It indicates that the stock trade here was relatively lackluster with the benchmark index KOSPI stuck in a tight range.



An image of South Korea's financial and industrial markets (Yonhap)

The number is also indicative of the stability and resilience of the country's stock market despite a series of financial and business troubles at home and abroad.According to the Korea Exchange, the daily average price change stood at 0.65 percent on the main KOSPI market and 0.76 percent on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market in January and February.The change in prices are the lowest tallied since the KOSPI started compiling related date in 1987 and the KOSDAQ market opened in 1996.The rate measures the swings of daily high and low prices. A higher figure means more volatility.The KOSPI market recorded a 3.27 percent swing in the rate when the major Asian economy was struck by a foreign exchange crisis in 1998. It rose to 4.82 percent in 2000, with the burst of the local information and technology "market bubble."In particular, the KOSPI posted the lowest daily price swing rate in the two months among major global equity market indices. (Yonhap)