'Kong' beats 'Logan' at S. Korean box office

King Kong conquered Wolverine in its first weekend in South Korean theaters.The Hollywood action blockbuster "Kong: Skull Island" drew in 823,222 viewers, or 49.1 percent of ticket sales, over the March 10-12 weekend, the official box office figures from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) showed on Monday.The King Kong movie surpassed the 1 million mark in the aggregated number of views on Sunday, the fifth day of its run.It pushed aside the previous lead "Logan," a Hollywood superhero movie starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, to second place. The latest X-men film sold 400,390 tickets at theaters nationwide.Korean film "Bluebeard" was a distant third, adding 115,068 to its total of 1.14 million views. The film starring Cho Jin-woong is a psychological thriller depicting the story of a physician who confronts the fear of murder.The American psychological thriller "Split" took fourth place, collecting 63,656 views on its third weekend since opening.It was followed by local courtroom drama "New Trial" which attracted 61,627 admissions.Helmed by director Kim Tae-yoon, the movie follows the story of Hyun-woo, the only witness to a taxi driver's murder, who spends 10 years in prison after he is falsely accused of the crime. He gains hope as he meets Joon-young, his advocate as well as a lawyer in debt. It stars Kang Ha-neul and Jung Woo as Hyun-woo and Joon-young, respectively. (Yonhap)