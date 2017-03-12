Ousted Park returns home

The disgraced leader, however, remained silent even as she left the presidential residence, neither delivering an official statement over her expulsion nor urging her enraged supporters to end their protests.
|Supporters of former President Park Geun-hye gather at her Samseong-dong residence in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
“Park left Cheong Wa Dae at around 7:20 p.m. to head for Samseong-dong (in southern Seoul, where her private residence is located),” said an official of the Blue House on Sunday.
The departure, which had earlier been set at 6:30 p.m., was delayed as Park bid farewell to each of the secretariat and security members before leaving, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Jung Youn-guk.
Upon her arrival at around 7:40 p.m. in her old neighborhood, she was greeted by tearful followers and supporters who had flocked to the area since early Friday afternoon, showing up in droves after her relocation was first reported at around 5 p.m.
Heading the welcoming committee was Rep. Suh Chung-won, an eighth-term lawmaker and symbolic chief of the pro-Park faction.
With a smiling face, Park also recognized and shook hands with other pro-Park lawmakers and former presidential chiefs of staff, as well as some of her supporters from the public.
Although the Constitutional Court’s ruling Friday had immediately stripped her of her presidential powers, Park stayed at the Blue House, or Cheong Wa Dae, an additional two nights.
Her inaction, along with the silence, was largely taken as a sign of complaint or even noncompliance to the court ruling.
Sparking further criticism of the reserved former president were the ongoing rallies by pro-Park groups, as some turned violent, raising concerns on further damage and a widening social divide. Since the court’s ruling, three have died amid violent protests: two from heart attacks and another from being hit by a fallen object.
Moon Jae-in, a former chairman and the presidential front-runner of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, spoke up amid Park’s silence.
“I believe it is the duty of former President Park Geun-hye to express her consent to the Constitutional Court’s decision (on her impeachment),” Moon said in a press conference Sunday at the party headquarters.
Earlier in the day, the residential neighborhood of Samseong-dong was bustling as Park’s long-empty home readied itself to become the impeached former president’s new residence.
All throughout the morning, freight cars went to and fro, unloading bulky objects presumed to be furniture and electronic appliances, including a television set.
Earlier on, an unidentified man in a black suit entered the grounds, apparently making security checks before the arrival of the former state chief. A housecleaner was also seen sweeping the floors and wiping down windows.
Surrounding the house and the neighborhood were dozens of reporters and cameramen from local and foreign media, as well as some 800 police officers, all awaiting the imminent arrival of the former president.
Some of her closest aides, including Rep. Cho Won-jin of the conservative Liberty Korea Party and all of the former presidential chiefs of staff, gathered near Park’s house, along with key members of an anti-impeachment civic group.
Despite all the activity, Park maintained her silence, not making a single official comment or public appearance since the court’s decision.
In fact, Park has remained out of public sight ever since her surprise tea time press briefing with Blue House reporters on New Year’s Day, only speaking since through her legal representatives. She neither showed up at court during the impeachment trial nor responded to special investigators’ summons for face-to-face questioning over corruption allegations.
|The Blue House takes down the symbolic phoenix flag, which is usually hung at the main building to indicate the presence of the state leader, in an apparent gesture of the ending of Park’s term in office. (Yonhap)
Her last official words as president came in written form, read by her lawyer at the final hearing at the Constitutional Court on Feb. 27.
“Never during my path as a politician have I ever been involved in corruption or any other irregularities,” the lawyer read from Park’s statement, as she denied all the charges raised against her.
On the day of the court’s ruling, presidential officials said the suspended president was waiting for the result “in a calm and composed manner,” hinting at her readiness to accept the consequences.
Over the weekend, Blue House officials took down the symbolic phoenix flag, which is typically hung at the main building to indicate the presence of the state leader.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)