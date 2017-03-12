Cheong Wa Dae website still shows Park as president

The Cheong Wa Dae homepage (Captured from Cheong Wa Dae website)

Former President Park Geun-hye’s greetings (Captured from Cheong Wa Dae website)

Two days after President Park Geun-hye was expelled from office, Cheong Wa Dae still lists her as the president of South Korea on its official website.As of 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the website www.president.go.kr, which provides information about South Korean presidents in 14 different languages, fails to reflect the Constitutional Court’s decision Friday that immediately stripped the embattled president of her title.The failure, coupled with Park’s inaction in vacating the presidential office and residence and the absence of any message from her on whether or not she concedes to the ruling, has sparked criticism.“We no longer have a president since Park was impeached. Does it make sense to state the ex-president as the current president on the website? Shame on you!” read a post uploaded Sunday on the site’s free bulletin board.Meanwhile, the blue phoenix flag, which usually flies alongside the national flag on poles in front of Cheong Wa Dae, was not to be seen Sunday. The blue phoenix is a symbol of the presidency in South Korea.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)