AOA sheds tears in first-ever standalone concert

(FNC Entertainment)

South Korean girl group AOA has successfully finished its first standalone concert since its debut five years ago, its agency said Sunday.The group performed 27 songs for 150 minutes during the "Ace of Angles" concert at Seoul's Olympic Park on Saturday that followed the release of its first full-length album "Angel's Knock" in January, the FNC Entertainment said.The 27 songs included the album's title piece "Excuse Me," "Like a Cat," "Miniskirt," "Good Luck" and "Heart Attack."The seven members also displayed their talent on the stage.Mina performed a cover dance of "24 Hours" by Sunmi, a former member of Wonder Girls, while Seolhyun danced to the tune of a Beyonce song. Jimin unveiled her own composed song "Hey" for the first time.For the encore, the band enthusiastically performed "With Elvis" written by the members for the fans. The fans responded by waving banners pledging their unchanging support to the group.The members shed tears at the end of the performance."I was unhappy during a rehearsal today because we seemed to fall far short of meeting the expectations of the fans and many of those who helped us with the concert," Seolhyun said. "But we felt invigorated while performing today. We're always grateful for you," she added. (Yonhap)