Actor Lee Min-ho (Korean committee for UNICEF)

Actor Lee Min-ho donated 25 million won ($21,800) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF in commemoration of the upcoming World Water Day on March 22, the organization said Friday.The donation will be used to provide 138 emergency packs, including 690,000 water purifiers that can provide clean water to 92,000 children around the world.It is the second consecutive year the actor has donated to the Korean Committee for UNICEF to mark the day. Lee donated 50 million won to UNICEF in March 2016.Since his first donation in 2009 for the Love Net for Children! campaign, Lee has continued to donate to the organization. In 2015, he was added to the UNICEF Honors Club.By Kim So-yeon ( syk19372@heraldcorp.com