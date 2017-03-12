[Graphic News] Park Geun-hye loses perks of former presidents

Park Geun-hye became South Korea’s first president removed by impeachment in a historic Constitutional Court ruling Friday.The conservative leader has not only lost her title as president, the impeachment also deprives her of privileges normally provided to a sitting or former president.According to the Law on Privileges for Former Heads of State, as an impeached president, Park is no longer entitled to a presidential pension, free medical care or state support for commemorative projects. The disgraced leader, however, will continue to receive state-provided security services for the next 10 years.