[Election 2017] The big picture: South Korean presidential race

The Korea Herald > National > Politics

[Graphic News] Park Geun-hye loses perks of former presidents

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-12 17:57
Updated : 2017-03-12 17:57





Park Geun-hye became South Korea’s first president removed by impeachment in a historic Constitutional Court ruling Friday.

The conservative leader has not only lost her title as president, the impeachment also deprives her of privileges normally provided to a sitting or former president.

According to the Law on Privileges for Former Heads of State, as an impeached president, Park is no longer entitled to a presidential pension, free medical care or state support for commemorative projects. The disgraced leader, however, will continue to receive state-provided security services for the next 10 years.



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]