Park Shin-hye to appear at preview of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Published : 2017-03-12 17:07
Updated : 2017-03-12 17:07

Actress Park Shin-hye will attend a special preview of the film “Beauty and the Beast” on Tuesday, ahead of the film’s opening here Thursday, according to Walt Disney Company Korea.

Actress Park Shin-hye (The Korea Herald)

The screening will be held Tuesday -- which is White Day, a follow-up to Valentine’s Day in Korea -- in collaboration with Swarovski, a fashion accessories brand. “Park Shin-hye will be there to celebrate the day together,” the company said.

Park is the official model for the crystal jewelry brand. The Hallyu star was picked as the favorite Korean actress of US fans in a recent survey conducted by the Korea Creative Content Agency.

The 27-year-old actress recently starred in singer Jung Jun-il’s music video “Baraem,” which will be released Tuesday.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)

