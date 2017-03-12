Park likely to move to private home Monday morning

Former President Park Geun-hye will likely move to her private home in southern Seoul on Monday morning, three days after the Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss her over a massive corruption scandal, a presidential official said Sunday.



"Basic preparations at her Samseong-dong home are expected to be done Sunday afternoon," the official told Yonhap News Agency by phone, referring to the ongoing repair of the house. "Since she is to return home as soon as it is ready, chances are high she will relocate early tomorrow morning."

Park lived in her Samseong-dong house from 1990 to 2013. She moved to Cheong Wa Dae that year, shortly before her inauguration.



The house was built in 1983.



The presidential office originally planned to remodel the house before she finished her term in office next February. But she will return home earlier than scheduled, with the remodeling work just beginning.



Park's aides said the repair work began immediately after the court ruling Friday. So far, the residential boiler at her home has been fixed and other home furnishings, such as wall papering, will likely be done by Sunday. A space where her security guards can stay is being created inside the residence, according to other sources.



Drawing keen attention is whether she will issue a statement on the impeachment ruling before leaving Cheong Wa Dae.



Park has remained mum since the ruling was made. Still, it remains uncertain whether she will issue a message despite coming under mounting pressure from opposition parties to accept the dismissal as early as possible.



Some of Park's aides forecast that she would silently move to her home, asking, "What kind of message can she give in this situation?" (Yonhap)