Korea stably managed despite president's ouster: gov't spokesman

The South Korean government is making its best efforts to stably manage state affairs after the ouster of President Park Geun-hye, the government spokesman said in a letter addressed to foreign correspondents in Korea and over 400 journalists who have visited the country.



Park was dismissed from the presidency Friday as the Constitutional Court ruled to uphold her impeachment over a massive corruption scandal.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (2nd from R) presides over a National Security Council standing committee meeting at a government building in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2017. (Yonhap)

"In the face of the unprecedented situation involving the removal from office of the president, the Korean government has been carrying out state affairs stably, with all ministries and agencies functioning as usual under the leadership of the Acting President and Prime Minister (Hwang Kyo-ahn)," Song Soo-keun, acting culture minister who concurrently serves as the government spokesman, said in the letter written Saturday. The ministry released the full Korean and English text of the letter to local media Sunday.The government also vowed to continue to maintain firm security readiness against possible North Korean provocations, and make sure the financial and foreign exchange markets are run in a stable manner.Seoul will "fairly and transparently administer the next presidential election" and make special efforts in assisting the transition "in accordance with democratic procedures so that the incoming administration can be launched in a stable manner," the spokesman said.By law, South Korea is required to hold an election to pick Park's successor within 60 days, and most expect it to take place May 9."The government is certain that Korean society will become an even stronger democracy based on the mature civic consciousness of the people, which has been demonstrated during the recent protests," Song added.The letter is scheduled to be delivered through overseas missions to 257 journalists working for 113 major foreign news media stationed in the country and 420 foreign journalists who have visited Korea at the invitation of the Korean Culture and Information Service. (Yonhap)