Angry Park supporters call for repeal of impeachment

One day after President Park Geun-hye was formally ousted by the court, thousands of her supporters took to the streets in central Seoul on Saturday, calling for the impeachment to be nullified.



“We cannot accept or yield to a ruling by the Constitutional Court. In the name of the people, we demand the dissolution of the court and a retrial by nine new justices,” said Jeong Kwang-yong, head of an association of groups against Park’s impeachment.





Supporters of former President Park Geun-hye stage a parade in downtown Seoul on Saturday in protest against the Constitutional Court`s decision to expel her a day ago. (Yonhap)

A pro-Park protester waves the national flag during a rally in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A pro-Park protester holds a sign calling for the invalidation of the impeachment during a rally in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)