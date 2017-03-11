[Photo News] Park supporters march in protest against ruling

Park keeps mum over impeachment ruling

Published : 2017-03-11 16:34
Updated : 2017-03-11 16:34

Thousands of supporters of former President Park Geun-hye staged a march in central Seoul on Saturday, rejecting the Constitutional Court's historic ruling that expelled her from power a day ago. 

Pro-Park protestors unfurl the national flag, the icon of their rally, in Seoul Plaza on Saturday. 
(Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)

Pro-Park protestors stage a parade toward the Namdaemun gate from Seoul Plaza on Saturday. 
(Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)

Pro-Park protestors hold a placard likening major newspapers to the Nazi and communists during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)

Pro-Park protestors wave the photo of Park Chung-hee, the late strongman and father of ousted President Park Geun-hye, alongside the South Korean and US national flags during a rally in Seoul Plaza on Saturday. 
(Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)

Kim Moon-su, a presidential candidate of former President Park Geun-hye`s Liberty Korea Party, expresses condolences during a pro-Park rally in Seoul Plaza on Saturday to the three pro-Park protesters who died after Friday`s violent demonstration. (Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)




