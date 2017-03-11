[Photo News] Pro-Park rally calls for verdict reversal

Thousands of supporters of former President Park Geun-hye staged a rally in central Seoul on Saturday, calling for a reversal of the Constitutional Court's historic ruling that expelled her from power a day ago.
Protesters stage a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)
Protesters hold flags calling for a disbandment of the National Assembly during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)
Protesters hold a sign calling for a refounding of the nation and eradication of pro-North Korea forces during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)
Protesters hold a sign saying former President Park Geun-hye`s impeachment was "fabricated" during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)
Protesters sell books titled "Don`t cry, Park Geun-hye" on the sidelines of their rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday.