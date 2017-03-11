[Photo News] Pro-Park rally calls for verdict reversal

The Korea Herald > National > Social affairs

[Photo News] Pro-Park rally calls for verdict reversal

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-11 15:27
Updated : 2017-03-11 15:28


Thousands of supporters of former President Park Geun-hye staged a rally in central Seoul on Saturday, calling for a reversal of the Constitutional Court's historic ruling that expelled her from power a day ago. 

Protesters stage a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Protesters hold flags calling for a disbandment of the National Assembly during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Protesters hold a sign calling for a refounding of the nation and eradication of pro-North Korea forces during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Protesters hold a sign saying former President Park Geun-hye`s impeachment was "fabricated" during a rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Protesters sell books titled "Don`t cry, Park Geun-hye" on the sidelines of their rally around Seoul Plaza on Saturday. 
(Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]