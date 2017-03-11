Pro-Park protesters clash with police amid growing tensions over Park's ouster

Increasingly violent protesters in support of ousted President Park Geun-hye clashed with police Saturday amid tensions over the Constitutional Court's historic ruling to uphold her impeachment because of a massive corruption scandal.



Hours ahead of their rally to call for the nullification of the verdict in central Seoul, dozens of Park supporters threw combustible substances and sprayed fire extinguishers at a police station in an angry reaction to the police's move to tighten security around their protest site.



Four of them were taken into custody for investigation.



Protests by Park supporters are becoming increasingly violent.



Since the court's ruling to dismiss Park on Friday, three people have died, reportedly from injuries they sustained during rallies in the capital.



Park's core supporters have argued that the unprecedented verdict, which is unchallengeable, was biased and must be reversed.



Anti-Park protesters welcomed the decision, casting it as their hard-earned victory following months of street rallies.



Mindful of deepening national division, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has urged the nation to accept the court's decision and work together to end divisions and restore national unity. (Yonhap)