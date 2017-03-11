Opposition parties urge Park to accept court ruling

South Korea's opposition parties on Saturday urged former President Park Geun-hye to publicly accept the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss her.



Park has remained silent in the presidential house since the ruling was delivered on Friday morning.



"Park has not issued any statement as if she is discontent and disobedient," Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, the spokesman of the Democratic Party said.



Youn said she should deliver a message showing that she respects the court's decision and apologize to the public in order to help the country return to normal.



The minor People's Party also said Park's silence is "deplorable."



"For the people who voted for her, Park should deliver an apology to the people for causing national tragedy," the party said in a statement. (Yonhap)