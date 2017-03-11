Political bigwigs meet to discuss Park's ouster, constitutional revision

Two political bigwigs met Saturday to discuss the ramifications of the Constitutional Court's decision to oust President Park Geun-hye and other issues, as the parties quicken preparations for a presidential by-election expected in May.



In Myung-jin, the interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, and Kim Chong-in, the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, held a close-door session just a day after the historic ruling to uphold Park's impeachment over a corruption scandal.



"We think the revision of the Constitution is inevitable. We also shared ideas on the revision," In told Yonhap News Agency after the gathering.



In, however, said he did not suggest that Kim join the Liberty Korea Party during the gathering.



Kim quit the Democratic Party earlier this week in a move that pundits say may ignite a realignment of centrist politicians in the lead up to the presidential election.



Observers said they might have exchanged views on a constitutional revision, a divisive issue that could serve to forge a political coalition ahead of the key election. In and Kim have both called for a pre-election revision to the decades-old basic law.



Discussions on revising the Constitution recently surfaced as critics claim the existing law, which grants excessive power to the president, contributed to the latest corruption scandal that terminated Park's political career.



Since leaving the main opposition, Kim has been meeting with various officials from other parties, including Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party who is cited as a potential presidential candidate.



Such meetings are seen as Kim's efforts to gather forces that can compete with Moon Jae-in, the frontrunner presidential hopeful from the Democratic Party. Moon has been insisting that the revision should be made after the election. (Yonhap)