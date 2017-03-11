Operation of Airport Express stops for 2 hours due to technical glitch

[Photo News] Pro-Park rally calls for verdict reversal

Published : 2017-03-11 13:24
Updated : 2017-03-11 13:24

A KTX bullet train bound for Incheon International Airport broke down on Saturday morning, causing the Airport Express to temporary stop its service on the busy weekend morning.

The train, which departed Daejeon at 7:51 a.m. for the airport, suddenly stopped at Yeongjong Bridge. Due to the breakdown, the Airport Express that runs between Seoul Station and the airport stopped for nearly two hours.

The airport authorities ran temporary shuttle buses to fetch passengers to the airport and then resumed normal operations. (Yonhap)

