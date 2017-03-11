Court upholds ban on visits for imprisoned confidante of Park

A local court on Saturday upheld the decision to ban the jailed confidante of former President Park Geun-hye from meeting acquaintances, claiming the inmate may seek to destroy evidence related to the influence-peddling scandal.



The Seoul High Court said it has decided to reject the appeal made by Choi to allow her more leeway in having visitors.



Choi, who is in custody, is currently banned from having visitors other than legal representatives. The confidante is accused of exerting influence on state affairs while extorting money from local conglomerates, with Park being considered her accomplice. Choi was formally arrested in November.



The Constitutional Court on Friday decided to completely remove Park from office by upholding the impeachment motion passed by the National Assembly in December following the outbreak of the scandal.



Under the decision, Choi will be banned from meeting visitors other than her lawyer through March 21. Although the inmate will be able to receive foodstuffs or medical supplies, she will be banned from accepting books or documents as well.



Lee Kyung-jae, Choi's lawyer, claimed that the court is not taking the confidante's human rights into consideration. (Yonhap)