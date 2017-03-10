86% of public approves of Park’s impeachment

Responding to the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Park Geun-hye from power, 86 percent of people here approve of the decision, a local poll showed Friday.



According to a survey conducted jointly by Realmeter upon the request of the daily Maeil Business and broadcaster MBN, 86 percent of 1,008 respondents said that the court’s decision was “right” while 12 percent viewed it as “wrong.”



The nation’s top court made an unanimous decision by all of its eight justices that the suspended president should be expelled from her elected position, upholding the impeachment resolution filed by the National Assembly late last year.



The Constitutional Court on Friday readies to deliver its impeachment verdict on Park Geun-hye. Yonhap