Over 90 US congressmen sign THAAD resolution

More than 90 US congressmen have signed a latest congressional resolution calling for the swift deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea to counter North Koran threats since its proposal early last month, a US broadcaster reported Friday.



As of Thursday, a total of 93 Democratic and Republican congressmen have signed the H. Res. 92 since it was proposed by Rep. Joe Wison on Dec. 7, Voice of America said.



In particular, 16 legislators left their signature on Monday alone, one day after the North test-fired four Scud-ER missiles with a range of 500-700 kilometers, the broadcaster said.Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the resolution condemns the North's development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and urges the prompt deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea to counter the North's nuclear threat.The resolution also reaffirms the US support of a layered, interoperable, multi-tier missile defense system to protect Americans and allies on the Korean Peninsula.In a separate statement on Wednesday, Wilson welcomed the recent start of the South Korea-US THAAD installation, saying the deployment will counter the North's offensive acts, and realize peace on the Korean Peninsula via power. (Yonhap)