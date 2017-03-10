Park disqualified for presidential pension

Former President Park Geun-hye became unable to receive a presidential pension as the Constitutional Court decided to remove her from the office at its impeachment ruling on Friday.



Instead, she will become a recipient of the national pension.



(Yonhap)

According to the Law on Privileges for Former Heads of State, a president who retires from the office via an impeachment decision can not receive any special treatment except for personal security guards.Privileges which a dismissed president can not receive include support for traffic, communication and offices, medical treatment and support for civic projects involving a retired president.A pension for a normally retired president amounts to 95 percent of his or her annual wage.According to presidential pension regulations, Park was originally supposed to receive some 12 million won ($10,360) per month when she retires."Park, instead, has become able to receive the national pension as she is no longer able to receive the presidential pension due to her dismissal," an official at the Ministry of Interior said.But the amount of the national pension she will receive lags far behind that of her ruptured presidential pension.According to data released by the National Pension Service last year, the highest monthly payment was about 1.9 million won. (Yonhap)