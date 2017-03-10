Park will stay at presidential office for now, no public statement planned

Former President Park Geun-hye will stay at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Friday and has no plan to issue any public message anytime soon, her aide told reporters hours after the Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss her over a corruption scandal.



Yonhap News TV image showing President Park Geun-hye (left) and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, believed to have meddled in key state affairs in an unprecedented influence-peddling scandal. (Yonhap)

"Due to some issues at her private residence in Samseong-dong in southern Seoul, she cannot move there today. She will stay at the presidential residence," her aide told reporters, declining to be named. "There will be no public message today." (Yonhap)