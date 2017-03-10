Park won’t move out of Blue House today: official

The ousted state chief also continued to stay out of public sight, prolonging her silence on her future moves.
“Park will not be moving to (her private residence in) Samseong-dong today,” said an official of the Blue House.
|Reporters surround the Blue House (Yonhap)
“Also, there is to be no official announcement or statement (from Park) today.”
As Park has officially been stripped of all powers, there is little that the presidential secretariat may do, the official added.
Following the court’s unanimous decision on her impeachment, Park summoned key officials in a close-door meeting, according to officials.
Cut off from the outside world, the former president was said to have rejected the visit of her closest aides, including Rep. Cho Won-jin of the Liberty Korea Party.
Rep. Cho, a ranking pro-Park lawmaker and former public affairs chief of the conservative party, arrived at the presidential office at around 1 p.m. but only waited for some 30 minutes in vain.
“I may respect the Constitutional Court’s decision but I cannot consent to it,” Cho had said at an anti-impeachment rally held around the court building earlier on the day.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)