Opposition parties laud court’s decision

Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)

The nation’s largest political group, the Democratic Party of Korea, welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the impeachment of Park Geun-hye and called Friday the “Day of Great Citizens’ Triumph.”“The Constitutional Court made a historical decision today and proved that the nation brought down corruption,’” party Chairwoman Rep. Choo Mi-ae said in a statement Friday.She said the citizens’ calls from the weekly candlelight vigils have achieved today’s victory.After the massive scandal involving Park and her confidante Choi Soon-sil broke out last October, tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets to demand the impeachment of Park at weekly rallies.The party also held acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn -- who has been substituting for Park -- accountable for Park’s impeachment, urging him to stop making state-related decisions using his authority.The Democratic Party’s leading presidential hopeful Moon Jae-in also expressed gratitude toward the Constitutional Court and citizens.“We witnessed the value of the First Amendment of our Constitution today. History moves forward with great people,” Moon said in a statement.Other presidential contenders from the opposition camp -- South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung -- also hailed the verdict, calling it a victory of the people.The splinter conservative Bareun Party, which broke off from former President Park’s Liberty Korea Party in January, also welcomed the court’s decision.“It is a historical moment in which a new history begins. Today’s ruling showed that our decision to break off from the traitor faction and demand for the impeachment of the president was right,” the party said. “We will now lead the nation to unite the people and work to get rid of hegemony.”Rep. Choung Byoung-gug, chief of the splinter Bareun Party resigned from his leader position Friday. “The Bareun Party led the impeachment (movement) to protect South Korea’s justice and the Constitution. Now I will step aside and let a new figure lead this turning point,” Rep. Choung said.The opposition People’s Party also vowed to work for the nation’s comprehensive reform and prepare for a fair competition in the upcoming presidential election, which is likely to take place on May 9.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)