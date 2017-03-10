LG’s G6 sales begin modestly on impeachment day

LG has vowed to seek a turnaround in its mobile communications business with the latest G6, but inquiries about the new product on the first day of its official launch turned out to lag market expectations, especially in the morning when the court ruling was televised nationwide.
Rather than new inquiries, consumers who had made reservations for the G6 in the past week began subscriptions of the new device Friday through mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus.
According to LG, the company received 10,000 reservations on average per day from March 2 through 9. The company said the pre-sales volume was estimated to exceed 80,000 units.
|Models wear LG Watch Sport (left) and LG Watch Style. (LG Electronics)
LG also announced the domestic launch of its two latest smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport LTE and LG Watch Style, set for Saturday.
The two smartwatches are the world’s first to run on Android Wear 2.0., the latest Google OS, the company said.
The sport model equipped with water- and dustproof features is targeting leisure-holic consumers, while the style version is designed for fashionistas. By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)