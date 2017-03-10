[From the scene] South Koreans react with joy, anger over Park’s ouster

The Korea Herald > National > Social affairs

Two participants in pro-Park protest die

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-10 15:02
Updated : 2017-03-10 15:02

Two people who were injured while participating in an outdoor rally to oppose the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun-hye as president died Friday, police said.

   One of the deceased is a 72-year-old man, identified only by his last name Kim, who was found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul at around 1 p.m.

   He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there. Police said they are investigating the details of the incidents.

   Earlier in the day, the court ruled to permanently oust Park from her office. 
(Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]