Two participants in pro-Park protest die

Two people who were injured while participating in an outdoor rally to oppose the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun-hye as president died Friday, police said.



One of the deceased is a 72-year-old man, identified only by his last name Kim, who was found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul at around 1 p.m.



He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there. Police said they are investigating the details of the incidents.



Earlier in the day, the court ruled to permanently oust Park from her office.

(Yonhap)