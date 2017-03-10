Merchandizers offer free services upon impeachment

Chicken franchise Kimbusung Chicken's Instagram page offering free beer for each table. (Instagram)

Small merchandizers across South Korea rolled out marketing events Friday, immediately after the historic ruling on former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.A chicken franchise based in Gwangju, North Jeolla Province, called “Kimbusung Chicken,” posted a message offering 2,000 cubic centimeters of draft beer for free for each table via its Instagram account at around 2 p.m.The post included the message “Celebration for Park Geun-hye’s unemployment,” and about 850 users had liked it in less than 30 minutes after it was uploaded.On online communities such as Clien and Ppomppu, a number of web users shared posts about free beer, juice and food items.A flower shop in Iksan, South Jolla Province, named “Blah.some,” held a surprise event to dole out yellow freesias to mark the day. The shop owner promoted the event online through Facebook and Instagram, posting a picture of a whiteboard message reading, “Yellow freesia means cheer for a new start,” the text said. “Please come to our shop and show your hashtags including phrases celebrating impeachment.”Such creative marketing ideas also spread outside Korean borders, such as among those running overseas buying businesses.Munirproject, an online retailer based in New York, offered free shipping for all models of its flagship bag ordered by 5 p.m.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)