[K-Talk] Brave Girls release ‘cleaner’ music video

Brave Girls (Brave Entertainment)

K-pop group Brave Girls on Friday released a new music video of its latest single “Rollin’,” after the previous version had been accused of being oversexualized.The five-member group Tuesday released the single with an EP of the same name alongside a music video for it. The video was rated “19+” by the Korea Media Rating Board.The new version of the video was rated suitable for people aged 15 and above.“We were concerned that the new song would be underappreciated because of the ‘oversexualization’ controversy, despite the group having worked so hard to prepare it,” said an official from the band’s agency Brave Entertainment. “The parts that can be perceived as such have all been removed from the video. This was to prove that Brave Girls are not just about being sexy, but also can appeal to the general public with its music.”Brave Girls debuted in 2011 as a seven-member group produced by K-pop mega producer Brave Brothers. But the group went through a major overhaul last year with all of the original members leaving.The group said it hopes to escape obscurity with the new song.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)