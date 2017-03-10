KT appoints new heads of key subsidiaries

Chae Jong-jin (KT)

South Korean mobile carrier KT on Friday announced appointments of the chiefs of group subsidiaries including BC Card.BC Card’s Vice President Chae Jong-jin was named the new CEO of the company. KT acquired BC in 2011. Chae has also served as CEO of KT Telecop, a home security subsidiary, and head of corporate communications business at KT.Nam Kyu-taek, the current vice president of KT CS, a landline number information service business, was promoted to the CEO post of the same company.Other appointments included Hahn Won-sic, the new CEO for KT SAT, Chang Hee-youp for KT Service Nambu, Kim Jin-hoon for KT Linkus and Lee Han-sup for KT Commerce.KT, which was privatized in 2002, has constantly faced criticism of being politically-influenced in its appointments. The Constitutional Court, on the same day, recognized former President Park Geun-hye’s pressure on KT’s personnel decisions as one of the reasons for upholding her impeachment.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)