Lawyer protests after Park ousted by court

A lawyer for former President Park Geun-hye protested the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office Friday, saying the trial was not conducted in a "proper" manner.



Seo Seog-goo made the remark shortly after the court unanimously ruled to oust Park following her impeachment over a corruption scandal.





(Yonhap)

"I don't think this trial was a proper trial," he told reporters as he left the court, noting he was expressing his own opinion and not that of Park's legal defense team.He complained that the court struck down the lawyers' request for additional witness testimonies, saying he suspects, based on the justices' unilateral decision, that the court had already reached its verdict then.(Yonhap)