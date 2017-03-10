Liberty Korea Party apologizes over Park's ouster

(Yonhap)

Former President Park Geun-hye's Liberty Korea Party on Friday delivered an apology after the Constitutional Court decided to remove her from office.The party said it respects the verdict and accepts the result."The Liberty Korea Party gave birth to the Park Geun-hye government. It was a ruling party and the partner of state affairs," said In Myung-jin, the party's interim head."But we failed to fulfill our duty as the ruling party, and failed to protect the dignity and pride of South Korea, which has been built by the people," In said.The interim head said the party shares the responsibility of the consequences, adding he wishes to deliver a sincere apology.The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Park from her office Friday, removing her from office after a 92-day leadership crisis. The former president was impeached by parliament on Dec. 9 on a corruption scandal surrounding her confidante Choi Soon-sil, who exerted influence on state affairs. (Yonhap)