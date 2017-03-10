LG Electronics offers Iranian students chance to go global

Iranian students and President Ahn Deuk-soo of LG Electronics Iran (middle) pose at a launch ceremony for LG Global Challenger at Khaneh Hamayesh Convention Center in Tehran, Iran, Thursday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said on Friday it has launched a corporate social responsibility program known as LG Global Challenger in Iran.The South Korean electronics maker held a ceremony attended by about 80 participants, including Iranian educational experts and LG officials, at a convention center in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday, it said.The company selected five teams of Iranian students out of around 350 teams that had applied for the program. The chosen teams will get the chance to travel and visit global businesses, research institutes, universities and government agencies for two weeks during their summer vacation in June and July in order to complete the projects they proposed for the LG program.“LG will continue expanding its education-themed CSR program in Iran to help young Iranian students experience a broader world and take challenges,” said Ahn Deuk-soo, head of LG’s Iran business.LG will announce a final winning team through assessment of their reports and presentations in September. The winners will be offered scholarships and internship opportunities at LG.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)