Moon continues to lead opinion poll ahead of impeachment ruling

Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, stood as the most favored presidential contender in a poll released ahead of the Constitutional Court's final ruling scheduled for Friday.According to the poll conducted by Gallup Korea from Monday to Thursday, Moon posted an approval rating of 32 percent. The survey was conducted on 1,005 Koreans with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.The Constitutional Court is set to deliver the final ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye later in the day. If the impeachment is approved, Korea will hold a presidential election within 60 days. Otherwise, the election will take place in December.South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung posted 17 percent, followed by Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn with 9 percent each.Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung posted 8 percent, while Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party had 1 percent.(Yonhap)