Moon continues to lead opinion poll ahead of impeachment ruling

According to the poll conducted by Gallup Korea from Monday to Thursday, Moon posted an approval rating of 32 percent. The survey was conducted on 1,005 Koreans with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
|(Yonhap)
South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung posted 17 percent, followed by Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn with 9 percent each.
Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung posted 8 percent, while Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party had 1 percent.
(Yonhap)