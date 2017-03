A lawyer for President Park Geun-hye said Friday he will accept the Constitutional Court's ruling on her impeachment, whatever the outcome.



Lee Dong-heub, who defended Park in the impeachment hearings, made the remark to reporters upon arriving at the court shortly before an announcement on the verdict was due.





(Yonhap)

The court will decide whether to permanently remove Park from office or reinstate her following her impeachment over a corruption scandal.(Yonhap)