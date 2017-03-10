Ruling, opposition parties vow to accept impeachment ruling

Korea's ruling and opposition parties on Friday announced they will accept whatever the result may be from the Constitutional Court on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



The Constitutional Court is set to deliver its historic ruling on the ouster of Park later in the day.



"The ruling can be welcomed or found regrettable," Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, told Yonhap News Agency. "But there is no change in our stance to respect and follow any conclusion."



The ruling party has been protesting against the impeachment of Park, citing lack of legal grounds.



The opposition parties also urged the political circles to accept any result, although they widely expect the court will uphold the impeachment.





"The Constitutional Court should come up with a unanimous approval of the ouster, to overcome the severe tension sparked by Park, and promptly normalize state affairs," Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party said."We will keep a watchful eye on the Constitutional Court until the last moment. We will make efforts to minimize public anxiety and to stabilize the state affairs," Choo added.Rep. Park Jie-won, the head of the People's Party, also said the party will embrace any results, but expressed hope the court will lend support for the liberal bloc.The party head said he is "confident" that the court will uphold the decision, claiming the decision is vital for democracy as well as the reunification of the two Koreas.The conservative Bareun Party, on the other hand, said its 32 lawmakers will resign if the court rejects the impeachment.(Yonhap)