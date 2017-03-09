EU court upholds penalty on Samsung SDI over price fixing

BRUSSELS -- The Court of Justice of the European Union on Thursday upheld a 1.8 trillion won (US$1.55 billion) fine slapped on Samsung SDI Co. over allegations of rigging prices for parts used in computer and TV screens.



In December 2012, the European Commission imposed the penalty on Samsung SDI, the battery-making arm of South Korea's top conglomerate, and its Malaysian and German affiliates for allegedly fixing prices and allocating customers between themselves from 1996 to 2006 in the television and computer cathode ray tube markets.



The tubes accounted for 50-70 percent of the price of screens.



They appealed the decision to a European court, but it also ruled in favor of the watchdog in 2015. (Yonhap)