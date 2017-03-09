[Travel Bits] Upcoming festivals in Korea

The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservations are required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp_nadri. Up to 50 teams can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.Visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.The biggest festival of lights in Korea is welcoming visitors of all ages for a nighttime visit to one of the most famed gardens in the country. The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi Province will be illuminated by 30,000 lights every night until March 26.Colorful lights adorn trees throughout the tourist hot spot’s main gardens including the Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden.The Garden of Morning Calm is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays. The festival’s winter lights are turned on at 6 p.m.For more information, visit morningcalm2.cafe24.com.The Seogwipo Yuchae (Canola) Flower International Walking Festival is held at the Jungmun Resort and the surrounding Seogwipo region. During the walking festival, participants can enjoy the springtime views of Jeju by walking along the coastline and through fields of yellow canola flowers.The festival is open to anyone and there are no time restrictions to completing the course. Admission fee is 10,000 won.The festival is held March 18-19.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Gurye Sansuyu Festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place in the Jirisan Mountain hot springs area in Sandong-myeon, South Jeolla Province.Major programs include making cornus fruit liquor and cornus fruit makgeolli tasting, while other programs include traditional music and dance performances and fireworks displays.The festival kicks off on March 18 and continues until March 26.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The homepage is sansuyu.gurye.go.kr.The Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival will be held in Maryang-ri, Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province from March 18 to April 2.Visitors can enjoy the sight of blooming camellia flowers and fresh caught baby octopus from the West Sea. Various events will be held such as baby octopus fishing, a photo exhibition, local agricultural product sales and music performances.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The festival’s homepage -- seocheon.go.kr -- is provided in Korean, English, Mandarin, Japanese, Vietnamese and Khmer.